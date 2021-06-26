Head-To-Head Contrast: James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) & United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS)

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) and United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

James River Group has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Fire Group has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares James River Group and United Fire Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets James River Group -8.34% -5.33% -0.81% United Fire Group -1.80% -8.88% -2.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.6% of James River Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of United Fire Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of James River Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of United Fire Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

James River Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. United Fire Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. James River Group pays out 44.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Fire Group pays out -20.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. James River Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and United Fire Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares James River Group and United Fire Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio James River Group $668.69 million 1.70 $4.82 million $2.71 13.62 United Fire Group $1.07 billion 0.65 -$112.71 million ($2.88) -9.54

James River Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than United Fire Group. United Fire Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than James River Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for James River Group and United Fire Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score James River Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 United Fire Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

James River Group currently has a consensus target price of $54.60, suggesting a potential upside of 47.89%. United Fire Group has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.39%. Given James River Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe James River Group is more favorable than United Fire Group.

Summary

James River Group beats United Fire Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia. This segment distributes its insurance policies primarily through wholesale insurance brokers. The Specialty Admitted Insurance segment provides workers' compensation coverage for building trades, healthcare employees, goods and services, light manufacturing, specialty transportation, and agriculture, as well as fronting and program business. The Casualty Reinsurance segment offers proportional and working layer casualty reinsurance to third parties and other insurance companies. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and fidelity and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners. The company sells its products through a network of independent agencies. United Fire Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

