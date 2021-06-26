Head-To-Head Review: Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) and Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI)

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) and Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Immunovant alerts:

This table compares Immunovant and Palisade Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunovant N/A N/A -$107.43 million ($1.22) -9.35 Palisade Bio $10,000.00 1,265.64 -$16.27 million N/A N/A

Palisade Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Immunovant.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Immunovant and Palisade Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunovant 0 4 8 0 2.67 Palisade Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Immunovant currently has a consensus price target of $37.75, suggesting a potential upside of 230.85%. Given Immunovant’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Immunovant is more favorable than Palisade Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Immunovant and Palisade Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunovant N/A -28.42% -27.03% Palisade Bio -269.81% -91.77% -80.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.1% of Immunovant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Immunovant shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Immunovant has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Immunovant beats Palisade Bio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Palisade Bio Company Profile

Leading BioSciences, Inc. develops therapeutics to improve human health through therapeutic protection of the gastrointestinal mucosal barrier. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.