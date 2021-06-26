Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 9,612 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $208,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $16,727,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $3,519,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,019,000 after buying an additional 78,443 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CTB opened at $60.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.05. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $60.46.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $655.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.12 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 14.00%.

Separately, Standpoint Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

