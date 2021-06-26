Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 202,800 Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 202,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,665,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,880,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JCICU opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.67.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

