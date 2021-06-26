Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 191,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIIIU. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $496,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth $2,652,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth $1,246,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth $1,488,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth $6,422,000.

OTCMKTS HIIIU opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

