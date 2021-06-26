Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Calix worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,362 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter valued at $31,178,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,977,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,210,000 after purchasing an additional 383,210 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,969,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,373,000 after purchasing an additional 262,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,791,000 after purchasing an additional 253,944 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CALX opened at $48.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.31. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $48.78. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.46 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CALX shares. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

