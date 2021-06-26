Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,187 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,502,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,175,000 after purchasing an additional 195,039 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $238,792,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,103,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,917,000 after purchasing an additional 122,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $87.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $90.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.45.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

