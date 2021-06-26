Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.95 Million in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 193,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.77% of Sarissa Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRSA. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $16,035,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $11,766,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $4,048,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,088,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,036,000. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRSA opened at $9.99 on Friday. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

