Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.96 Million in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.05% of Cannae at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cannae by 7,822.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Cannae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cannae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cannae by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Cannae by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $359,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 299,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,771,314.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $34,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,250. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cannae stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $46.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.63.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a net margin of 154.88% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cannae in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.