Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.98 Million in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFVIU. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

CFVIU opened at $9.93 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is New York, New York.

