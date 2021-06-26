Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 84.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,950 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,125,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Eaton by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 552,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE ETN opened at $146.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $149.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.71.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.59.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Read More: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.