Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Position in NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.43% of NextGen Acquisition worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in NextGen Acquisition by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGAC stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on NextGen Acquisition in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on NextGen Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

