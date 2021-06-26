Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,903,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,064,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,012,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $986,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $887,000.

Shares of Virtuoso Acquisition stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.77.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

