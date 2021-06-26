Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.58.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.