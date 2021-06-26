Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 73,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.22% of AudioCodes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in AudioCodes by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,084,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,840,000 after buying an additional 24,096 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 33,239 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at $1,123,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $35.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.21. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $44.94. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.55.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $58.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.31 million. On average, analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AudioCodes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.