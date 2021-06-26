Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000.

NASDAQ FTAAU opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $10.82.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

