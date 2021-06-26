Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 55,856 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.05% of Teradata as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradata alerts:

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $51.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.47. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 512.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,227 shares of company stock worth $600,256 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDC. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.