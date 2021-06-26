Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Stake in KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000.

Separately, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $441,000.

Get KL Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KLAQU opened at $10.00 on Friday. KL Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for KL Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KL Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.