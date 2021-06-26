Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 200,000 Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $899,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $1,488,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $992,000.

Get Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RCLFU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 9,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $92,992.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,509.

About Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.