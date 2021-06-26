Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 207,980 Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 207,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000.

HLAHU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.99. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.15.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

