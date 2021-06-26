Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,065 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $75,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,669.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $7.74.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 17.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.36.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

