Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 87.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.27% of Ambac Financial Group worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 152,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMBC opened at $16.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.20. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.75) EPS.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.