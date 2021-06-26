Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 106,200 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $40.41 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,238.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,240,157 in the last three months. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

