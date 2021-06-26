Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 168,000 Shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.19% of Cohn Robbins worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRHC. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Cohn Robbins during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,597,000. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 635.2% during the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 435,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 376,290 shares in the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,137,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the first quarter valued at about $1,975,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohn Robbins alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRHC opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.46.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Cohn Robbins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohn Robbins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.