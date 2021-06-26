Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 242,581 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 92.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 242,581 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $96.00 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $59.07 and a 12-month high of $99.09. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

