Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $197,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS EJFAU opened at $9.91 on Friday. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.97.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

