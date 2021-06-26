HeartBout Market Cap Hits $141,574.05 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. During the last week, HeartBout has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $141,574.05 and approximately $11.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeartBout coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HeartBout alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00052577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00020108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.11 or 0.00598354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00038048 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a coin. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.