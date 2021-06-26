HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Down 14.3% Over Last Week

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00002804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $323.33 million and approximately $18,515.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005969 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003806 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000573 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00035235 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001016 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00053064 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00035248 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

