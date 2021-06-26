Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $161.43

Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 161.43 ($2.11) and traded as low as GBX 161 ($2.10). Helios Underwriting shares last traded at GBX 161 ($2.10), with a volume of 681 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £109.08 million and a PE ratio of 107.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 161.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Helios Underwriting’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

In related news, insider Nigel Hanbury sold 12,800 shares of Helios Underwriting stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03), for a total transaction of £19,840 ($25,921.09).

About Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW)

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

