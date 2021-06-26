Helmet.insure (HELMET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.63 Million

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 26th. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $12.63 million and approximately $504,033.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001124 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,220,927 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

