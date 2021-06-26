HempCoin Trading 12.7% Higher This Week (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 26th. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $167.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,029.07 or 0.99893626 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00029440 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007768 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00053912 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000811 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000092 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,464,732 coins and its circulating supply is 262,329,582 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.