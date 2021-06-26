Hermez Network (HEZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.48 Million

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $16.48 million and $685,364.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for $3.51 or 0.00010792 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00052687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00020218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.37 or 0.00589044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00038587 BTC.

Hermez Network Coin Profile

HEZ is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.