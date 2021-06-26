Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.20. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$18.15, with a volume of 13,260 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Héroux-Devtek to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares increased their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Héroux-Devtek to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Héroux-Devtek presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.80.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$667.85 million and a PE ratio of 33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.14.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$154.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$149.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX)

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

