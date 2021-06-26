Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heska.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.20.

Shares of Heska stock traded down $4.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.44. 555,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,725. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.04 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Heska has a 52-week low of $81.98 and a 52-week high of $235.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.12.

In other Heska news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Heska in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 138.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heska (HSKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.