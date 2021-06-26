HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 338 ($4.42). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 338 ($4.42), with a volume of 1,106,064 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 335.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 5.60.

In related news, insider Richard J. Brooman acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £11,830 ($15,455.97). Also, insider Jim Strang acquired 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £126,750 ($165,599.69).

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

