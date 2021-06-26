Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

HIMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Himax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 33.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,800,000 after acquiring an additional 605,514 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 43.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 260,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 78,377 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $14.14 on Friday. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Himax Technologies will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

