Hive Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000689 BTC on major exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $92.39 million and $2.68 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000196 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000133 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000449 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001375 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 425,557,602 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.