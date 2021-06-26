Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HMLP. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Danske upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $7,812,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 145,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 419.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 88,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 71,318 shares in the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMLP opened at $17.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a market cap of $596.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.83. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.70 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 57.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.15%.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

