Holistic Financial Partners Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Holistic Financial Partners lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,071 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.8% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Apple were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $3,041,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,350 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 2.7% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 30,603 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $133.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.93. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $87.82 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

