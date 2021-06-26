Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.95. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 10,942 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $67.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,080 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.31% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

