Horizon Protocol (HZN) Trading Down 55.3% Over Last Week

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0802 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 55.3% lower against the US dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $84,579.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00044247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00166957 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00093767 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,875.04 or 0.99567478 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.