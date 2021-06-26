Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock Position Reduced by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 77.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 340,251 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,314,000 after buying an additional 1,170,191 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,324 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,636,000 after purchasing an additional 89,414 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $95.92 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $97.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 82.69, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

HZNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

In related news, EVP Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $5,836,932.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,677,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $1,102,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,177 shares of company stock worth $28,278,866. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.