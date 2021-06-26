Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 46,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 171,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 36,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 714.2% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 170,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 149,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,372. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.75.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,470. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

