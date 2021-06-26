Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,654 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $15,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on HST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,919,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,630,423. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 26.76 and a quick ratio of 26.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.46.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The company’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

