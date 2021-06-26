Howdoo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $449,011.00 (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $9.47 million and $449,011.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Howdoo coin can currently be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00052764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00020350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.36 or 0.00595713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000302 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00038808 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo (UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 458,827,633 coins. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

