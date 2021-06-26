HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,752 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 5,621 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 176.3% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HPQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

HPQ opened at $29.71 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.