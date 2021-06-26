Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 66.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,032 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after purchasing an additional 385,141 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Humana by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,098,313,000 after purchasing an additional 656,606 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $601,429,000. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1.4% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,464,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $613,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Humana by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,958,000 after purchasing an additional 41,170 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $441.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $440.78.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

In other news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.94.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

