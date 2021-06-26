HUNT Hits One Day Volume of $10.00 (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 34.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. HUNT has a total market cap of $22.57 million and approximately $10.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00052679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00020261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.81 or 0.00590167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00038728 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars.

