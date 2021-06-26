HUNT Reaches One Day Volume of $55.00 (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 26th. HUNT has a market capitalization of $16.75 million and $55.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HUNT

HUNT is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

