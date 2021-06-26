HUSD 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $62.77 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 26th. During the last week, HUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar. One HUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003177 BTC on exchanges. HUSD has a market capitalization of $631.16 million and $62.77 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00052313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00020016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.89 or 0.00577025 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00037794 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 630,262,160 coins. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

